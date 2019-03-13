The Division of Public Health is announcing the launch of a new smartphone app that provides lifesaving step-by-step instructions on how to use naloxone during an opioid overdose.

OpiRescue Delaware is a free, state-supported app available for download on Android and Apple devices. The app contains information on how to recognize signs of an overdose and includes animations on how to provide rescue breathing and administer naloxone, an overdose-reversing medication. Additionally, individuals can use the app to find the nearest available pharmacy carrying naloxone, which can be purchased without a prescription.

The app also includes a tab that links people to helpisherede.com, which provides prevention, treatment and recovery resources for those struggling with addiction.

“About 80 percent of all overdoses happen in a private residence, whether it’s their own or someone else’s, which is why we are strongly encouraging friends, family members and those struggling with opioid addiction not only to have naloxone on hand, but also to download this app, which will walk individuals through the steps of administering the medication and potentially save a life,” said DPH Director Karyl Rattay.

To download the app, visit a mobile device app store or helpisherede.com/get-help/opirescue-app. Information on community training and pharmacy access to naloxone can be found at helpisherede.com/get-help/overdose-prevention.