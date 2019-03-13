Students will hear stories from community leaders at during the American Heart Association in Delaware’s first STEM Goes Red! event in partnership with local school districts, set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 19 at Dover Downs Hotel, 1131 N. Dupont Highway.

Although women fill close to half of all the jobs in the U.S. economy, they hold less than 25 percent of jobs in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The American Heart Association, a science-based organization, strives to make changes to these statistics by empowering more women to seek careers in the sciences. To move medical breakthroughs forward, more women need a seat at the table, making contributions to the advancement of women’s health care. This year, as an extension of the Go Red for Women movement, which empowers communities to build a sustainable culture of health,

STEM Goes Red! aims to prepare female students for the nearly 8 million STEM jobs available throughout the U.S. Not only are American students generally unprepared to fill these roles, but three in 100 female undergraduate students also continue to work in STEM fields after graduating. The American Heart Association is committed to building a brighter future, stopping heart disease before it starts and paving the way to healthier communities. Innovation and big thinking take young, emerging students — men and women — who are committed to making change happen.

STEM Goes Red! will host more than 100 ninth- and 10th-grade students from high schools statewide for a day-long event to empower young women to explore STEM outside the classroom. Students will gain first-hand experience and connect with leaders from organizations throughout the state. Everything from robots for the disabled to gene editing; building a methane molecule to building roads and bridges or exploring outer-space and flying drones to earth erosion. There will also be a special session for student chaperones and teachers.

For more, visit heart.org.