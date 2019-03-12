Thomas is suspected in at least four burglaries in the Hartly and Clayton areas

The Delaware State Police are asking the public’s help in finding 53-year-old George P. Thomas of Millington, Md. Thomas is wanted in connection with several burglaries.

Division spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said troopers began investigating a series of day time burglaries in which someone would get inside the homes by prying doors open. Electronics and tools would be taken, Jaffe said.

Police have linked Thomas to four burglaries in the Clayton and Hartly areas, she said.

As a result, police have obtained warrants charging Thomas with four counts of second-degree burglary, three counts of theft of property valued at less than $1,500, four counts of criminal mischief and a single count of theft of property valued at more than $1,500.

Anyone with information regarding Thomas’ whereabouts is asked to contact Troop 3 Criminal Investigations Unit, Detective Campbell at 302-698-8504 or by calling 911. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.