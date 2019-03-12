Henry Fordham is accused of grabbing another man's wallet and running away.

Dover city police have arrested a man who allegedly robbed a 71-year-old man.

Dover Police Department spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said the incident took place at about 3:30 p.m. Monday, March 11 outside Poliseno’s Pizza at 439 S. New St.

The victim was ordering food at the store’s front counter when the suspect, identified as 41-year-old Henry Fordham allegedly snatched the wallet away and ran out of the business.

Officers from the police headquarters about a block away found Fordham in the area of South State and Loockerman street; when they tried to contact him, he ran away but was caught shortly afterward.

Fordham allegedly disobeyed officers while in the holding facility at the police building, Hoffman said, and possibly was under the influence.

As a result, Fordham was arraigned at the hospital and charged with second-degree robbery, theft of property valued at less than $1,500, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

He later was released on his own recognizance.