Residence struck in Walkers Mill Mobile Home Park

Delaware State Police are investigating a shots-fired incident that occurred Sunday evening in Bridgeville.

The incident occurred on March 10 at 10:35 p.m., when troopers were dispatched to the 11000 block of 5th Street, in the Walkers Mill Mobile Home Park. The residents advised they were in their bedroom when they heard two gunshots, and further investigation revealed two bullet holes had struck a rear door to the residence.

The residents, a 42-year-old male and a 43-year-old female, were not injured.

There is no suspect information at this time.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Troop 4 Major Crimes Unit at (302) 856-5850. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.