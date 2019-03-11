Here is your roundup of reported law enforcement activity in Kent County for the past week.

Police probe burglary at Merle Norman store

Someone smashed the front glass door and burglarized a local cosmetics store Monday night.

Dover police say the crime took place at about 11:10 p.m. March 4 at the Merle Norman store at 1030 Forrest Ave., in the Gateway West shopping center.

The burglar also broke a glass panel to the side of the door in order to get inside. The suspect stole money from the cash register and ransacked a back office and breakroom before escaping.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Dover police at 736-7130. Tips may be left anonymously.

Tips also may be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delawarecrimestoppers.com; a cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.

Hamlet drug raid nets four arrests

Four people, including a man who tried and failed to run away from police, have been arrested for various drug crimes.

Dover Police Department spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said the arrests wrapped up a drug investigation Monday afternoon, March 4, at a home in the first block of Village Drive in The Hamlet.

Those arrested include Zykee Bull, 25, Jordan Powell, 27, Marquese Harris and Marvin Farlow. Powell, Harris, and Farlow were apprehended inside the home, Hoffman said.

Bull, however, tried to run out the back door of the home when officers appeared, tossing away a handgun and a load of drugs as he did so. He was captured soon thereafter.

Hoffman said in addition to the gun, they recovered 30 bags of Fentanyl, 60 bags of heroin and about 17.1 grams of marijuana Bull had thrown away, as well as 3.5 more grams of marijuana from inside his vehicle, which was parked at the home.

Bull is charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver Fentanyl, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana and tampering with physical evidence.

He was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution, Georgetown, on an $83,100 cash bond.

Powell was found with about 27 grams of marijuana and a digital scale; he also was wanted on an unrelated warrant for theft, forgery, and conspiracy, Hoffman said.

He is charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of property valued at less than$1,500 but where the victim is more than 62 years of age, second-degree forgery, and second-degree conspiracy.

He was ordered held at SCI, although the bond information was provided.

Harris was found in possession of 77.5 grams of marijuana and 1.1 grams of meth. He is charged with maintaining a drug property, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. He was ordered held at SCI in default of an $8,400 secured bond.

When arrested, Farlow was caught with 4.5 grams of marijuana, which he tried and failed to dispose of beforehand. He is charged with tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He later was released from custody on a $1,200 unsecured bond.

Weapons, drugs seized following domestic incident complaint

Dover police have arrested a local man after an investigation into a domestic incident resulted in the seizure of a weapon and four types of illegal drugs.

Police also found $1,549 in suspected drug money when they arrested 30-year-old Donald Martin Lee Brown, department spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said.

The case unfolded Wednesday, March 6 at a home in the 400 block of Barrister place as officers followed up on the domestic complaint, where Brown was alleged to have threatened to harm the victim. Brown was taken into custody after which officers obtained a warrant to search the home.

In addition to the cash, the search turned up a loaded .380-caliber handgun, about 249.9 grams of marijuana, 17 doses of Tramadol, a Schedule 4 controlled substance), about 321 doses of MDMA and about eight grams of THC oil.

Brown is charged with two counts of terroristic threatening, offensive touching, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession of ammunition by a person prohibited, possession of a firearm by a person who also possesses illegal drugs, possession with intent to deliver a Tier 4 quantity of MDMA, aka Ecstasy, possession of a Tier 5 quantity of Ecstasy, and possession with intent to deliver marijuana.

He also is charged with possession of a Tier 1 quantity of marijuana; possession with intent to deliver THC oil, possession of a controlled substance (Tramadol), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brown later was released from custody after posting a $36,000 secured bond.

No injuries reported as Dover homes are hit by gunfire

Dover police are investigating an early morning incident where two neighboring homes were struck by gunfire.

The shooting took place around 1:25 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, on Primrose Drive, off Persimmon Tree Lane, department spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said.

A bullet that hit one home went through a wall into a bedroom; a woman and her daughter were inside the home but were not injured.

The other home was unoccupied by the time police arrived, Hoffman said.

Smyrna woman killed in Thursday morning crash

Delaware State Police are piecing together the cause of an early-morning crash that took the life of a 20-year-old Smyrna woman.

The woman, identified as Tighaira Lacree Sayles, was driving a 2008 Volkswagen Passat, and died at the scene, division spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said. Her passenger, a 26-year-old woman, also from Smyrna, was admitted to the Christiana Hospital in serious condition. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening, Jaffe said.

The crash took place at about 1:48 a.m. Thursday, March 7 on Pearson’s Corner Road, just south of the intersection with Dinah’s Corner Road. Jaffe said the Passat was being driven northbound around a right-hand curve at a high rate of speed. The car left the roadway, hit a mailbox and trashcan, then went across a private yard and hit a pine tree.

The impact threw both women from the car. Neither was wearing a seat belt, Jaffe added.

The roadway was closed for about five hours while troopers investigated the incident.

Traffic stop leads to Marydel drug arrests

Delaware State Police have arrested a Kent County couple on a number of drug-related charges.

The arrests were made March 7 after 31-year-old Amanda Husfelt gave a false name to police during a traffic stop, causing officers to go to her residence in the 300 block of Grygo Road, Marydel.

Division spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said members of the Kent County Governor’s Task Force and Probation and Parole went after Husfelt because she had given the false identification and was wanted out of Kent County Superior Court.

On arrival, police also found her 35-year-old boyfriend, Quioly Shikell Demby, who was on probation.

A search turned up one round of 380-caliber ammunition, 165 bags of heroin (about 1.155 grams) and a Walther PK 380 handgun.

Husfelt is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited, possession of a controlled substance in a Tier 1 quantity, conspiracy second degree, criminal impersonation,

failure to stop at a stop sign, and driving vehicle at unreasonable or imprudent speed.

She was committed to the Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $19,002.00 secured bond.

Demby was charged with a third offense of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited, possession of a controlled substance in a tier 1 quantity, and conspiracy second degree.

He was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $65,000.00 secured bond.