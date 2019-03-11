29-year-old Tevon D. Savage

Delaware State Police have arrested a Millsboro man on drug charges.

The incident occurred on Friday, March 8, at around 8:50 p.m., when troopers observed 29-year-old Tevon D. Savage traveling as a passenger in a silver Dodge Avenger in the Love Creek Mobile Home Park in Lewes. Savage was known by troopers to have an active warrants and capiases and a traffic stop was conducted.

According to police, initially, the vehicle began to accelerate, but subsequently stopped. Savage was taken into custody without incident. He was found to be in possession of approximately 2.08 grams of crack cocaine and 0.7 grams of powder cocaine, which he allegedly attempted to conceal.

Savage was charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $13,200 secured bond.