Identity unknown

UPDATE: Police have confirmed the deceased to be a female.

---

Delaware State Police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found in Laurel. The adult victim’s identity is unknown at this time.

March 9, at around 7:30 a.m., troopers were dispatched to South Shell Bridge Road, in the area of Broad Creek Estates, for a victim found dead on the side of the road.

The body was turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science for autopsy.

The investigation is in its early stages. Further information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. J. King at 302-741-2821. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.