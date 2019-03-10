Identity unknown

Delaware State Police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found in Laurel.

The investigation began on March 9, at around 7:30 a.m., when troopers were dispatched to South Shell Bridge Road, in the area of Broad Creek Estates, for a victim found deceased on the side of the roadway.

The body was turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science for autopsy. The adult victim’s identity is unknown at this time.

The investigation is in its early stages. Further information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective J. King at 302-741-2821. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.