The Islamic Society of Central Delaware, 777 South Little Creek Road , Dover, will host a discussion titled “Muslims and Organ Donation: Making the Decision from Quran and Sunnah, beginning at 12:30 p.m. Join Dr. Tahir Wyatt as he offers insight based on Quran and Sunnah about death, dying and the option of organ donation. Bring the family for this informative education session. For those who want more information about the organ donation process, the Gift of Life Donor Program will also be on-site. Free dinner will be served.

Today is Genealogy Day, a day that was created in 2013, by Christ Church, United Presbyterian and Methodist in Limerick, Ireland to help celebrate the church’s 200th anniversary. These days, many more folks are looking up their ancestors. It really can be quite exciting to trace your family’s history and find the people related to you, what they did and how they lived their lives.

They say failure is not an option. It does, however, come bundled with most software programs.