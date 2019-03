Milford received funding from Sen. David Wilson and Reps. Charles Postles and Bryan Shupe to support replacing 400 stop signs throughout Milford with signs that meet Department of Transportation reflectivity standards, to improve safety throughout the community.

Legislators will kick off the replacement effort with a ceremonial installation of one of the new signs at 10 a.m. March 15 in the parking lot next to the Milford Museum, 121 S. Walnut St.