Students raised awareness of rare pediatric diseases, and their academic posters and presentations were judged by a group of distinguished judges from Nemours during HOSA-Future Health Professionals fifth annual Rare Disease Day on Feb. 28 at Nemours Alfred I duPont Hospital for Children in North Wilmington.

Rohan Kanchana and Caroline Kelly, of Newark Charter School, won first place for their presentation on sickle cell disease. Julie Curry and Beth Davis, of Red Clay Consolidated School District’s Conrad Schools of Science, placed second for their presentation on osteogenesis imperfecta. Kayla Chin and Keirah Grace, of Appoquinimink School District’s Middletown High School, placed third for their presentation on retinitis pigmentosa.

Liz Lemus and Jennifer Mercado, of New Castle County Vo-Tech School District’s Hodgson Vocational Technical High School, won the philanthropy award.

Middle school students also took home honors Wednesday from HOSA’s Middle Leadership Conference.

The winners in health career display were: gold, Savayah Brown and Emani Jackson, of Capital School District’s Central Middle School; silver, Reese Culver and Paige Synoski, of Capital School District’s Central Middle School; and bronze, Chelsea Henry and Zion Webb, of Colonial School District’s McCullough Middle School.

The winners in medical terminology were: gold, Jemela Malone, of Capital School District’s Central Middle School; silver, Kendal Owens, of Capital School District’s Central Middle School; and bronze, Michael Blose, of Capital School District’s Central Middle School.

For more, visit hosa.org.