18-year-old Emner O. Morales Garcia

Delaware State Police have arrested a Georgetown teen on multiple charges, including attempted robbery.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, March 6, at around 5:20 p.m., when troopers were dispatched to a residence in the 38000 block of Wilson Avenue, in the Cape Windsor community in Selbyville, for a report of a robbery. According to police, a 15-year-old resident advised them that the suspect, 18-year-old Emner O. Morales Garcia, had entered the house uninvited in order to retrieve money owed to him. Garcia allegedly pointed a handgun at the 15-year-old and a physical altercation ensued. Another resident in the house, a 20-year-old male, heard the commotion and went to see what was happening. Garcia allegedly pointed the handgun at him, as well.

During the altercation, the 15-year-old victim sustained minor injuries. The 20-year-old victim was uninjured.

Garcia fled the residence prior to police arrival but later turned himself in to police. A pellet gun was recovered from his vehicle.

Garcia was charged with first degree attempted robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, two counts of aggravated menacing and two counts of third-degree assault.

He was later released on $41,200 unsecured bond.