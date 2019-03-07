The DuPont Nature Center at Mispillion Harbor Reserve, 2992 Lighthouse Road, Milford, a Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Division of Fish & Wildlife facility located in the heart of Delaware’s Bayshore Region, will reopen April 3 after having been closed for the fall and winter.

The center will be open in April from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The center’s 2019 schedule for April through September can be found at bit.ly/2pMld6e.

Prior to reopening, the center will hold a volunteer spring cleanup day from 9 a.m. to noon March 16. Projects include exhibit and tank set-up, planting beach grass and cleaning the center and surrounding grounds. Volunteers younger than 18 must provide a parental consent form, and volunteers younger than 16 must be accompanied by an adult. For more or to sign up to volunteer, contact Lynne Pusey at lynne.pusey@delaware.gov or 422-1329.

For general information, call 422-1329 or visit bit.ly/2pMld6e.