The Heritage Museums and Gardens of Dorchester, 1003 Greenway Drive, Cambridge, Maryland, will host a presentation about the Mill Street Inn at noon March 20.

Presenters include Ed Nabb, Jr. who will share anecdotes about growing up in Cambridge in this house. Also, the current, recently retired owners/innkeepers Skip and Jenny Rideout will speak about the odyssey of making over the Nabb family home into a spectacular bed and breakfast.

This presentation is an offering of the Dorchester County Historical Society.

The presentation is $3 general admission, free for DCHS members.

For more, call 410-228-7953.