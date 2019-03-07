Delmarva Power provided the Salvation Army of Delaware a check for more than $12,000 as part of its commitment to match customer donations for the company’s Good Neighbor Energy Fund.

From March to October 2018, Delmarva Power customers donated more than $37,000 to the Salvation Army as part of the GNEF program. Delmarva Power’s contribution comes from its promise to match $1 for every $3 received, up to $70,000 annually. Since partnering with local nonprofits, Delmarva Power has donated more than $380,000 toward the effort.

Through GNEF, customers can donate to local organizations that provide payment assistance to low-income customers struggling to pay their winter energy bills. Donations are made to The Salvation Army and other nonprofits in the service area and disbursed to qualified recipients, with much of the funds distributed to those in need during the winter.

For more, or to make a contribution for 2019, visit delmarva.com/degnef for Delaware customers or delmarva.com/mdgnef for Maryland customers.