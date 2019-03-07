Bayhealth’s second annual Nurse on the RuN 5K Walk/Run to benefit nursing education is set for 10 a.m. April 6 at the Wild Quail Country Club, 1 Clubhouse Drive, Camden-Wyoming.

This fundraiser stems from Bayhealth’s participation in the American Nurses Association 2017 Year of the Healthy Nurse Healthy Nation challenge, which encourages nurses to be the healthiest versions of themselves. The first 5K was held in March 2018.

New to the event is a health fair at the end of the 5K, which will feature health screenings, mental health information and more. The family-friendly race will also have activities for children. Proceeds will go toward nursing education.

The Bayhealth Foundation is partnering with nursing on the event. While aimed at nurses, the 5K is open to everyone, including the community.

Registration is $25 until March 29 and will increase to $30 on race day. Participants will receive a TECH shift. To register, visit trisportsevents.com.