UPS announced March 6 that six drivers from Delaware are among 1,436 newly inducted worldwide into the Circle of Honor, an honorary organization for UPS drivers who have achieved 25 or more years of accident-free driving.

Delaware boasts 39 Circle of Honor drivers with a combined 1,116 years of accident-free driving. James Southard, of Wilmington, is the state’s senior-most safe driver, with 37 years of accident-free driving under his belt. There are 386 total full-time UPS drivers in Delaware.

Delaware drivers inducted to the Circle of Honor are Harry Fyock Jr., of Millsboro, who works in the Parsippany, New Jersey area; Gerald Herbus, of Wilmington, who works in the West Chester, Pennsylvania, area; Kenneth Joynes, of Dover, who works in the Christiana area; Devon McCleary, of Townsend, who works in the Lawnside, New Jersey, area; Francis Morris, of Bear, who works in the Christiana area; and Mark Skelley, of Dover, who works in the Harrington area.

“My thanks go to all of them for their dedication and focus and for the countless lives they’ve saved,” said Trayce Parker, president, UPS Chesapeake District. “Their attention to detail has kept them safe and has helped improve public safety.”