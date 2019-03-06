Delaware small business owners in search of the right help at the right time will find it through the new Business Resource Connection on the website of the Delaware Division of Small Business, delbiz.com.

The Business Resource Connection provides information on about 300 programs from more than 80 different organizations across the state. The searchable database enables users to look for assistance based on the area in which they are located, their stage of development and the kind of help they need.

“Small businesses are the backbone of Delaware’s economy,” said Secretary of State Jeff Bullock. “Our job at the Division of Small Business is to do everything we can to help Delawareans start and grow businesses. Making it easy for them to connect with the resources they need to do so is essential to that mission.”

Developed in partnership with the state’s Government Information Center and Department of Technology & Information, the Business Resource Connection also helps the dozens of organizations that provide services by increasing their visibility and helping business find them.

The Business Resource Connection is one feature of the Division of Small Business’ new website, including a comprehensive calendar of small business-related workshops, conferences and networking events across Delaware.