KSI recently recognized Eugene Smith, of Felton, as staff person of the quarter.

Smith is responsible for providing transportation services to adults with disabilities participating in KSI’s Pre-Vocational and Life Enrichment programs. Operating a Paratransit lift-equipped vehicle, Smith ensures a safe ride to and from KSI’s Skill Development Center in Milford.

As staff person of the quarter, Smith becomes eligible to be selected as staff person of the year.

For more, call 422-4014, ext. 3015.