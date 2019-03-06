Dolce Bakery and Coffee Shop owners Dean and Stephenie Tatman announced the opening of a Dolce Coffee Bar in the lobby of the new 10th Street Medical facility next to the Milford Grotto’s.

“We are excited and humbled for the opportunity to serve the community in this capacity. The circumstances that led us here and the heartwarming welcome from the Silicato family leave no doubt that this is where we are meant to be,” said Stephenie.

Dolce’s new location will have a coffee bar feel, and the menu will include espresso drinks, coffee, specialty drinks like the turmeric latte, select pastries and new items that will meet the demand of 10th Street Medical visitors.

“It’s been our dream to be a light for others visiting a medical facility. After all, not many truly enjoy going to a medical appointment. The comfort of Dolce combined with the vision of the Silicato family’s building design plus the excellent healthcare providers will positively impact the medical experience.” said Dean. “This opportunity allows us to make a greater impact on our community and engages more people to explore the endless discoveries in Milford, including our original location.”

For more, call 943-5353 or email dolcebakeryandcoffee@yahoo.com.