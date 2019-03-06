The Bayhealth Cancer Institute recently received a donation from employees at Dogfish Head Brewery.

Experience Guides from Dogfish Head Craft Brewery in Milton donate the tips they receive in the tasting room to nonprofit and charitable organizations across Delaware. The Bayhealth Cancer Institute was recently selected as a recipient of one of these tips donations, for $1,964.77 going into a benevolence fund that helps assist cancer patients during times of financial hardship.

For more, visit bayhealth.org/cancer.