Joseph Zingaro of People’s Place Counseling Center in Milford was one of 18 custody evaluators nationwide accepted to participate in a two-day institute for custody evaluators focusing on the evaluation of intimate partner violence.

The training was sponsored by the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Systems in partnership with the Association of Family and Conciliation Courts, The Battered Women’s Justice Project and the U.S. Department of Justice Office on Violence Against Women.

The faculty included family court judges, family law attorneys and a psychologist. The two-day program was part of an ongoing pilot to develop training for custody evaluators to examine the benefits and harms of custody evaluations for families experiencing domestic violence. The program’s goals included enhancing the capacity of custody evaluators to understand and account for domestic violence in its various contexts and cultures.

People’s Place is a nonprofit human services organization offering a wide range of services to Delaware residents with locations throughout the state. The agency is a full member of the United Way of Delaware and receives state and federal grants as well as private donations which ensure the success of its 10 programs.

