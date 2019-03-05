The incumbent was the only candidate to file by the March 1 deadline.
Incumbent Scot McClymont was the only candidate to file for the Smyrna Board of Education by the March 1 deadline, according to the Kent County Department of Elections.
McClymont is serving his first five-year term on the board, and that term ends June 30.
The election would have been in May, but no election is needed.
McClymont’s new five-year term starts in July.
