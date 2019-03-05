The Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing at Beebe Healthcare was named the best nursing school in Delaware by RegisteredNursing.org.

RegisteredNursing.org ranked nursing schools based on a methodology that analyzes each school’s pass rate for students on the NCLEX-RN exam. Out of the seven nursing programs in the state, Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing had the highest score with 93.81.

Beebe Healthcare's Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing emphasizes nursing foundations, clinical experienceand preparation for the NCLEX-RN examination. Dedicated faculty and staff serve students as mentors and role models.

For more, visit registerednursing.org/rn-ranking-methodology and beebehealthcare.org/school-nursing.