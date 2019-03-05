Kent Sussex Industries Inc. presented 78 certificates to employees with perfect attendance in January.

They are Rosa Acevedo, Dale Adams, James Ater, William Bailey, Tevon Baines, Amber Barr, Megan Behornar, Vincent Bendolph, Austin Bohenko, Michael Bolden, Betina Bonville, Tim Brokenbrough, Brandyn Bryant-Davis, George Bull, Robert Bullock, Arthur Bunting, Ann Burton, Natasha Burton, Patrick Butler, Renee Castro, Craig Chandler, Patrick Clendaniel, Susan Dorow, Robin Drew, Andrea Driscoll, Amy Ellis, Romany Evans, Dorethea Forrester, Steven Forshey, Melvin Freeman, Renee Garrison, James Gerding, Zachary Green, Anita Greenlee, Mark Hanzer, Mark Hemrick, Douglas Hume, Jesse Hunt, Keenan Johns, Eric Johnson, James Johnson, Todd Johnson, Julio Jordan, Rhonda Kelly, Chris Kerr, David King, Willie Lopez, Heather Mack, Dale Mast, Jerome Matthews, Ogden McKinnon, Annie Momot, Evelyn Moore, Tracy Morgan, Silas Mow, Wanda Norwood, Trevon Pressley, Joseph Pryor, Lorraine Routh, Jean Schieferstein, Michael Schiappa, Julia Secrest, Emily Sharp, Michael Skeens, Sally Skweres, Chris Smith, Patrice Smith, James Snead, David Strail, Kim Sullivan, David Taylor, Jeff Townsend, Tanndra Tucker, Gilliean Walsh, Ashley Webb, Nikia Welch and Ronnie Woodus.

For more, call 422-4014, ext. 3015, or visit ksiinc.org and facebook.com/ksiworks.