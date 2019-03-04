The Kent County Master Gardeners are seeking new volunteers for their organization this spring.

The Master Gardeners will present a workshop, “Becoming a Master Gardener,” in two sessions: from 1-2 p.m. March 25, or 6-7 p.m. March 26, at the University of Delaware Paradee Center, 69 Transportation Circle, Dover. The workshop will cover the training program, volunteer opportunities and the application process. Registration is required to 857-6438.

The Master Gardeners’ mission is to disseminate research based information about environmentally friendly practices for the home gardener.

The deadline for Master Gardener applications is May 17. Information on becoming a Master Gardener is available at bit.ly/2o0nIgW. Application packets may also be picked up in person at the University of Delaware Extension Office, 69 Transportation Circle, Dover.

For more, call 857-6438.