The Delaware Department of Transportation announced to motorists that intersection improvements will begin March 18 on Route 14/Milford-Harrington Highway at Killens Pond Road and Deep Grass Lane.

Construction is anticipated to continue through mid-May.

Motorists can anticipate lane and shoulder closures from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m., Mondays through Fridays, pending weather.

During the construction of this project, there will be detours and motorists will be given advance notice of the detour.

This project includes placing a channelizing island in the intersection to better delineate traffic movements as well as drainage improvements required by the placement of the channelizing island.

Motorists should be aware that construction personnel and equipment will be operating in close proximity to the travel lanes and anticipate lane shifts with possible delays. Flaggers will also be on-site to direct motorists.