The Department of Transportation announced to motorists that there will be sidewalk improvements along Main Street and Route 44/Everetts Road, from Arthursville Road to Crystal Road, Hartly.

Motorists can expect daytime lane and shoulder closures from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, March 11 through Oct. 17. Flaggers will be on-site to direct motorists.

This project will include new sidewalks, curbs, crosswalks and curb ramps along the north side of Main Street between Arthursville Road and North Street, and along the south side of Main Street between Arthursville Road and Slaughter Station Road. In addition, milling, paving and striping will occur on Route 44/Everetts Road.