The Delaware Solid Waste Authority Milford Transfer Station, 1170 S. Dupont Blvd., Milford, will be closed from March 18 through April 5.

Homeowners may use Jones Crossroads Landfill, 28560 Landfill Lane, Georgetown, for all waste and recyclables; Ellendale Collection Station, 13870 S. Old State Road, Ellendale, for bagged waste only and recyclables; pre-purchased collection station punch tickets required; and Route 5 Transfer Station, 29997 John P. Healy Drive, Harbeson.

Commercial haulers may use the Jones Crossroads Landfill and Route 5 Transfer Station.

For more, visit dswa.com.