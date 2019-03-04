A free energy conservation workshop will be held at 11 a.m. March 6 in the Martin Luther King Jr. Student Center on the campus of Delaware State University, 1200 N. Dupont Highway, Dover.

Attendees will learn ways to save energy — electricity and heat — in their homes.

Attendees will receive a free energy saving kit that will include a box of LED light bulbs and LED sensor night light and a faucet filtration system.

To be reserved a kit, attendees must pre-register by calling 857-6659 or by emailing rshield@desu.edu.

The workshop is co-sponsored by Delaware State University’s Renewable Energy Education Center, First State Community Action Center, Delaware Health and Social Services, Home Depot and the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.