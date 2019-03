Jillian Matthews, who competes with the Special Olympics Kent Wild Kats, took part in Special Olympics' annual Capitol Hill Day on Feb. 12.

The day is an opportunity for athletes from around the U.S. to meet with their representatives and relay the importance of Special Olympics in their lives.

Jillian traveled with her mother, Cindy; her father, Bill; and Special Olympics Delaware executive director Ann Grunert. They met with Sens. Chris Coons and Tom Carper and Rep. Lisa Rochester Blunt.