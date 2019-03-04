Maj. Gen. Carol Timmons, Delaware National Guard’s adjutant general, relinquished command of the DNG to Brig. Gen. Michael Berry at the Army Aviation Facility in New Castle, on March 2.

Berry assumed command from Timmons, who is retiring from the DNG after 42 years of dedicated service.

Distinguished visitors from across Delaware and the National Guard were in attendance for the event. Gov. John Carney, Sen. Tom Carper, Chief of the National Guard Bureau Gen. Joseph L. Lengyel and NGC Senior Enlisted Advisor Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Kepner, as well as family, friends, airmen and soldiers, attended the ceremony.

“The strength of our force,” said Lengyel, “is the men and women who serve in our ranks, who you have lead marvelously for 42 years, and it’s the contributions you have made to our nation and the example you have set for others that make our force better.”

Carney went on to give an overview of Berry’s military career and accomplishments and why he selected Berry as the next TAG.

“From the first time I met General Berry, I knew he was no joke,” said Carney. “He is a soldiers’ soldier. You only have to send a minute with him to come away with knowing he is straight forward, he’s hard working and he’s completely dedicated to the DNG.”

Berry has served in the Delaware Army National Guard since 1988 and has served in multiple command positions throughout his career. Prior to his new position as adjutant general, Berry served as the director of the DNG Joint Staff. He is also a recently retired Delaware State Police lieutenant, and was Deputy Troop Commander for Troop 4 in Georgetown before ending his 28-year Delaware State Police career.

The new TAG addressed the crowd and gave encouraging words to the DNG as he accepted his new position and responsibilities.

“I pledge to continue to uphold your values and represent our organization,” said Berry. “Thank you.”