The New Castle chapter of the Archaeological Society of Delaware will host a public lecture from 6:30 to 8 p.m. March 6 at the Bear Library, 101 Governors Place.

Speaker Stephen Israel, a retired Army Corps of Engineers archaeologist, will present "50 Years of Interpretations: A Rockshelter Archaeological Survey in the Big Gunpowder Watershed in the Central Maryland Piedmont in the 1990s.”

For more, call 838-3300.