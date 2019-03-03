Christopher L. Boone wanted for incident

Delaware State Police are investigating a robbery that occurred on Friday, March 1, in the Creekwood community of Rehoboth Beach.

Troopers were dispatched to the unit block of Pebble Road around 5 p.m. for the reported robbery and assault of a 23-year-old male. The victim’s cellphone and money were stolen. The victim was transported by EMS to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. According to police, 29-year-old Christopher Boone, of Rehoboth, is the suspect in their investigation.

Warrants for first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony and second-degree conspiracy are on file for Boone.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective I. Sturgis, Troop 4, at 302-752-3806 or by calling 911. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.