WSFS Financial Corp., the parent company of WSFS Bank, completed the acquisition of Beneficial Bancorp Inc. and its primary subsidiary, Beneficial Bank, and is operating as one company.

With the acquisition finalized, WSFS has about $13 billion in assets.

“We are strengthening our bank by bringing together the talents of Beneficial and WSFS Associates, and our customers and communities will benefit from their combined knowledge, expertise and commitment to serve,” said WSFS President and Chief Executive Officer Rodger Levenson. “As we grow in a top-10 market in a very healthy way, we remain dedicated to serving together our customers, neighbors and community partners of the Greater Delaware Valley.”

Beneficial customer relationships will continue business as usual until the banks’ systems are integrated and Beneficial banking offices are rebranded as WSFS Bank, which is anticipated to occur in late August 2019. Both banks’ customers, however, have immediate and free access to the combined WSFS and Beneficial ATM network of nearly 500 ATMs.

For more, visit wsfsbank.com/beneficial.