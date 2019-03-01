Delaware Transit Corp. will host a series of public hearing workshops to provide input and comments on proposed changes to DART Statewide Bus Services to become effective May 19.

Workshops are set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. March 5 at Wilmington Public Library, 10 E. 10th St.; 3 to 5 p.m. March 6 at Dover Public Library, Multi-Purpose Room B, 35 Loockerman Plaza; 4 to 6 p.m. March 6 at WILMAPCO, The Tower at Star Campus, 100 Discovery Blvd., Suite 800, Newark; and from 3 to 5 p.m. March 7 at Georgetown Public Library, Meeting Room B, 123 W. Pine St.

The workshop will begin as an open house allowing attendees to view proposed schedules, interact with staff, receive clarification and fill out comment forms. The remainder of the workshop will include a presentation of the proposed service changes and public testimony for those wishing to provide comments to the audience. Attendees may also provide comments privately to the hearing reporter during the open house or following public testimony.

A summary of proposed changes, specific schedules and bus stops are available for review at dartfirsstate.com; at the reception desks of DART Administrative Offices, 900 Public Safety Blvd., Dover; and at the Wilmington, Dover and Georgetown libraries. For other formats, call 760-2827.

If an accommodation such as an interpreter for the hearing impaired or a language translator is needed, call 760-2827, one week in advance.

Comments may also be sent to DART First State Public Hearing, 119 Lower Beech St., Wilmington, DE 19805-4440; or submitted at dartfirststate.com/publichearing by March 12.