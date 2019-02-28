Downtown Milford Inc. and Georgia House Restaurant will host a buffet dinner fundraiser from 5 to 7:30 p.m. April 1 — Downtown Monday — at the restaurant, 18 S Walnut St, Milford.

The community will have an opportunity support DMI and its ongoing efforts to revitalize downtown businesses and encourage residents to shop locally. It is a time to assist DMI in its efforts to reinvest in the community through its various events like 3rd Thursday, Milford in Bloom, Bug & Bud Festival, Holiday Stroll, the Riverwalk Farmers Market and the Pub Crawl. DMI is only able to continue its programming and support for downtown through grants, sponsors, donations and fundraising events.

The buffet will include buttermilk fried chicken, Yankee pot roast, baked pineapple, macaroni and cheese and assorted desserts. Cost is $17 adults; $8.50 children ages 5 and older.

Tickets are available at bit.ly/DMIGHFund.

For more, call 839-1180 or email director@downtownmildord.org.