Sens. Tom Carper, D-Delaware, and Chuck Schumer, D-New York, recently led the introduction of a new resolution, S.J. Res. 9, co-sponsored by 47 members of the Senate Democratic Caucus, stating that climate change is real and caused by humans and that the U.S. and Congress need to take immediate action to address it.

Carper and Schumer also sent a Dear Colleague letter to 53 Republican senators inviting them to join Democrats in supporting the resolution. The resolution is one step Democrats are taking to go on offense on climate change and highlight how Senate Republicans are focused on holding cynical show-votes rather than doing anything to address this global crisis.

“In the days and weeks ahead, Sen. McConnell intends to engage in a ploy to inflict damage on the Democratic Party and the entire climate change movement,” said Carper. “To the American people, hear this: We cannot and will not allow cynicism to win. Not now and not with so much at stake. Climate action should not be an issue that divides us. That’s why Democrats are united behind this resolution and in support of policies that reduce our nation’s carbon footprint, help create a fairer, stronger economy and support those most vulnerable to the effects of climate change.”

The text of the resolution is available at bit.ly/2Tn4HYv.