U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue designated three Delaware counties as primary natural disaster areas.

Producers in Kent, New Castle and Sussex counties who had losses caused by the combined effects of excessive rainfall, flooding and hurricanes Florence and Michael that occurred June 14 through Nov. 29, 2018, may be eligible for USDA Farm Service Agency emergency loans.

This natural disaster area designation allows FSA to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts.

Producers in the contiguous counties of Caroline, Cecil, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, Wicomico and Worcester in Maryland; Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties in New Jersey; and Chester and Delaware counties in Pennsylvania, are also eligible to apply for emergency loans.

The deadline to apply for these emergency loans is Oct. 21.

FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.

FSA has various additional programs to help farmers recover from the impacts of this disaster. FSA programs that do not require a disaster declaration include Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-Raised Fish Program; Emergency Conservation Program; Livestock Forage Disaster Program; Livestock Indemnity Program; Operating and Farm Ownership Loans; and the Tree Assistance Program.

Farmers may contact their local USDA service center for further information on eligibility requirements and application procedures for these and other programs.

For more, visit farmers.gov/recover.