Col. Craig C. Peters, the commander of the 512th Airlift Wing at Dover Air Force Base, was selected to lead the 439th Airlift Wing at Westover Air Reserve Base, Massachusetts.

Peters has been the 512th AW commander since June 2017. During his tenure, he led the wing through a unit effectiveness inspection and the wing’s largest deployment since the early 2000s.

“As Steve Jobs once said, ‘Great things in business are never done by one person; they're done by a team of people,’” said Peters. “My tenure leading the Liberty Wing has been easy because of the amazing team of Reserve Citizen Airmen and their families, who sacrifice so much every day to ensure Team Dover is combat ready to fly, fight and win. Also part of this amazing team is a community of elected officials, business owners and residents that go above and beyond to make Dover Air Force Base the envy of all who serve our nation. It’s been an honor to be a member of this elite team. I will always be ‘Liberty Strong’ and full of Dover pride.”

Peters is scheduled to assume command of the 439th AW in April. Col. Norman Shaw, the 512th AW’s vice commander, will lead the wing until Peters’ successor is named.