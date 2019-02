The Village Improvement Association of Rehoboth Beach, a member of General Federation of Women’s Club, presents the Mildred Gray scholarship each year to students at the Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing at Beebe Healthcare.

The students must be Sussex County residents and must have at least a B average in their nursing courses.

This year’s recipients are first-year students Kerry Carr, of Delmar, and Tara Holstein, of Milford.

VIA President Carole Suchanek presented the scholarships and expressed the VIA’s support of the School of Nursing and its future graduates.

For more, visit beebehealthcare.org/school-nursing.