Arrests made, drugs, guns seized

Delaware State Police, in a collaborative effort with the Sussex Governor’s Task Force, Sussex Drug Unit, Probation and Parole officers and the Special Operations Response Team, recently made multiple arrests in the Coverdale Crossroads Community area of Bridgeville.

The on-going initiative began on January 28, in response to an increase in gun violence and reported shooting incidents in the area. Coverdale Crossroads is a well-known open-air drug market and experienced three reported shooting incidents between January 14 and January 20 of this year.

To date, a total of 94 individuals have been arrested, with a total of 60 felony charges, 165 misdemeanor charges, 167 traffic charges and 44 court capiases cleared.

As a result of the operation, a total of seven firearms, 40.75 grams of cocaine, 22.86 grams of heroin, 217 grams of marijuana and a variety of other drugs were seized.

According to police, the success of the operation goes beyond proactive crime enforcement. Reducing the gun violence and drug activity positively affects the daily lives of residents living in the Coverdale Crossroads Community area. Delaware State Police are working proactively with several community groups to improve their quality of life.

Three reported shooting incidents that occurred between January 14 and January 20 continue to remain under investigation by the Delaware State Police Major Crimes Unit. If anyone has information in reference to these cases, they are asked to contact Detective C. Simpson at 302-752-3855. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.

More on the shootings:

https://dsp.delaware.gov/2019/01/20/troopers-investigating-shooting-coverdale-crossroads-bridgeville-2/

https://dsp.delaware.gov/2019/01/20/troopers-investigating-late-reported-shots-fired-incident-bridgeville/

https://dsp.delaware.gov/2019/01/15/troopers-investigating-shots-fired-incident-bridgeville-2/