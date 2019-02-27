Voters must register by March 28
Candidates for Office of City Council
First Ward:Daniel Marabello
1 Windy Drive, Meadows at Shawnee
302-424-3722Samuel J. Passwaters, III
317 Columbia Street
302-422-1061Cindy Schofield
300 Matthew Circle, Mattlinds Estates
302-382-8433
Second Ward:F. Todd Culotta
211 S Walnut Street
703-593-7673
Third Ward:Brian C. Baer
19593 Drummond Drive, Fork Landing
858-764-1884Douglas E. Morrow
803 N Walnut Street
302-422-5138
Fourth Ward:Jason L. James, Sr.
1 James Drive
302-422-2825
With only one candidate for the Office of City Council in wards two and four, those candidates are entitled to assume office without a formal election.
The election for wards one and three will take place Saturday, April 27, between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Please note that having registered through the State of Delaware, Kent County or Sussex County Department of Elections does not qualify you to vote in a City of Milford Election. To be eligible, you must have registered at Milford City Hall. To register to vote or to confirm registration to vote in the City of Milford, contact the city clerk's office at 302-422-1111. The deadline to register to vote in this election is 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 28.
Voter registration is conducted at City Hall, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Extended voter registration times will be held on Thursday, March 7, from 4:30 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, March 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.