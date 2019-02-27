Staff Report

Wednesday

Feb 27, 2019 at 10:00 AM


Voters must register by March 28

Candidates for Office of City Council

First Ward:

Daniel Marabello

         1 Windy Drive, Meadows at Shawnee

         302-424-3722

Samuel J. Passwaters, III

          317 Columbia Street

          302-422-1061

Cindy Schofield

          300 Matthew Circle, Mattlinds Estates  

          302-382-8433

Second Ward:

F. Todd Culotta

         211 S Walnut Street  

         703-593-7673

Third Ward:

Brian C. Baer

          19593 Drummond Drive, Fork Landing  

          858-764-1884

Douglas E. Morrow

          803 N Walnut Street  

          302-422-5138

Fourth Ward:

Jason L. James, Sr.

          1 James Drive  

          302-422-2825

With only one candidate for the Office of City Council in wards two and four, those candidates are entitled to assume office without a formal election.

The election for wards one and three will take place Saturday, April 27, between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.  

Please note that having registered through the State of Delaware, Kent County or Sussex County Department of Elections does not qualify you to vote in a City of Milford Election. To be eligible, you must have registered at Milford City Hall. To register to vote or to confirm registration to vote in the City of Milford, contact the city clerk's office at 302-422-1111. The deadline to register to vote in this election is 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 28.

Voter registration is conducted at City Hall, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Extended voter registration times will be held on Thursday, March 7, from 4:30 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, March 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.