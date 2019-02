Michelle Drummond, of Houston, received a Guardian Angel award from Kent-Sussex Industries Inc.

A distinction rarely awarded, Drummond became a role-model employee. Her emergency preparedness training gave her the skills she needed in a critical situation.

KSI is a not for profit agency, providing vocational training, employment, supported employment, community integration, transportation, day habilitation and nutritional services to individuals with disabilities throughout Kent and Sussex Counties.

For more, visit ksiinc.org or call 422-4014, ext. 3015.