The Delaware Department of Education awarded more than $184,000 to nine districts in McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act Education for Homeless Children and Youth subgrants.

The subgrants, funded by a federal grant administered by the state, are renewable for up to three years.

Each winning application had to demonstrate a well-developed project that facilitates the enrollment, attendance and success in school of homeless students. The projects had to show that they provide temporary, special and supplementary services to meet the unique needs of homeless students.

Other factors considered included the involvement of parents or guardians of homeless students in the education of their children; the extent to which homeless students will be integrated within the regular education program; the quality of the applicant's evaluation plan for the program; the extent to which services provided under this grant will be coordinated with other services available to homeless students and their families; the extent to which the proposed use of funds will facilitate the enrollment, retention and educational success of homeless students; coordination with other local and state agencies that serve homeless students; and other measures indicative of a high-quality program, such as the extent to which the district will provide case management or related services to unaccompanied youth.

Funding decisions were made based on need and quality of the application.

Cape Henlopen School District was awarded $24,999.50; Capital School District was awarded $24,992.90; Christina School District was awarded $25,000; Indian River School District was awarded $24,645.86; Milford School District was awarded $10,000; New Castle County Vo-Tech School District was awarded $7,000; Seaford School District was awarded $17,823.27; Smyrna School District was awarded $25,000; and Woodbridge School District was awarded $25,000.

For more, visit doe.k12.de.us.