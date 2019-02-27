Delaware National Guard Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Carol Timmons is scheduled to retire as Brig. Gen. Michael Berry takes command of the DNG at a Change of Command ceremony set for 11 a.m. March 2 at the Army Aviation Facility, 26 Corporate Circle, New Castle.

Gov. John Carney and National Guard leadership are scheduled to attend.

Berry will be Carney’s chief military adviser and responsible for ensuring the DNG is fully trained, equipped and ready to respond to federal mobilization requirements and state emergency operations.

Berry’s upcoming adjutant general position was confirmed by the Delaware Senate earlier this year.

Berry’s military career began in September 1988 when he enlisted in the Delaware Army National Guard under the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps Simultaneous Membership Program. He received his commission through the ROTC at the University of Delaware in May 1989.

Timmons is retiring after 42 years of military experience to include service in the Delaware Army and Air National Guard. She began her career in 1977 as a law enforcement apprentice with the Delaware National Guard’s 166th Security Forces Squadron. She served as a helicopter pilot in the Army National Guard, a C-141 pilot in the Air Force Reserve and a C-130 pilot in the Air National Guard. Timmons is a veteran of numerous overseas combat operations and a member of the Delaware Women’s and Aviation Halls of Fame. Timmons accumulated more than 5,200 flying hours, including more than 400 combat hours on multiple airframes.