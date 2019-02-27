Four figure skaters from the Bay Country Figure Skating Club in Harrington competed in the 2019 Pennsylvania Skating Championships, Keystone State Games, held Feb. 2-3 at the York Ice Arena in York, Pennsylvania.

Ryleigh Sheehan, of Frederica, a first-year competitor, placed seventh in her group. Isabella Metz, of Rehoboth Beach, earned gold and bronze medals. Ariana Cornescu, of Rehoboth Beach, earned a bronze medal. Victoria Lingo, of Lewes, brought home a gold medal in her event.

