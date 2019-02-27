AARP is accepting applications for the 2019 Community Challenge grant program to fund “quick-action” projects that spark change in local communities.

The grant program, now in its third year, is part of AARP’s nationwide Livable Communities initiative, which aims to make communities great places to live for everyone.

The Community Challenge is open to 501(c)(3), 501(c)(4) and 501(c)(6) nonprofits and government entities. Other types of organizations will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Grants can range from several hundred dollars for small, short-term activities to several thousand for larger projects. The program will accept applications in the following categories for 2019:

— Demonstrate the tangible value of “Smart Cities.” This new category in 2019 will encourage communities to develop and implement innovative programs that engage residents in accessing, understanding and using data to increase the quality of life for all. The intention with this category is to encourage applicants to demonstrate new ways to engage in decision-making about housing, transportation, economic development, placemaking, infrastructure or other community aspects.

— Deliver a range of transportation and connectivity options in the community through permanent or temporary solutions that increase walkability, bikeability, wayfinding, access to transportation options and roadway improvements.

— Create vibrant public places in the community through permanent or temporary solutions that activate open spaces, improve parks and improve access to amenities.

— Support the availability of a range of housing in the community through permanent or temporary solutions that increase accessible and affordable housing options.

— Other innovative projects to improve the community.

“We’ve seen tangible results here in Delaware from the AARP Community Challenge grant program,” said AARP State President George Meldrum. “There are tremendous opportunities to make our communities even better through a variety of project including housing, walkability and more.”

The application deadline is 11:59 p.m. EST April 17, and all projects must be completed by Nov. 4. Applications must be submitted through aarp.org/communitychallenge.