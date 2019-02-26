Crossroad pipe work underway

Sammons Road will close 7 a.m. March 4 until 5 p.m. March 29, pending weather. The bridge over Maple Marsh/Beaver Dam Branch on Sammons Road between Beaver Dam Road and VFW Road, southwest of Ellendale will be replaced.

DelDOT contractor Zack Excavating Inc. will be removing the corrugated metal pipe arch and replacing the pipe with a reinforced concrete box culvert plus installation of a guardrail, reconstruction of roadway approaches, and placement of riprap in the stream.

Detour:

Westbound traffic on Sammons Road will turn right onto VFW Road, left to Ellendale Forest Road and left to Beaver Dam Road. Detour signage and message boards will be posted for motorists.



